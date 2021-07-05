Aces set franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream

Plum reached the milestone on a 3-pointer that made it 90-77 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and added 11 more before the end of the game.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Liz Cambage had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (14-4), who maintained at least a share of first place in the WNBA standings.