Aces clinch WNBA playoff spot after 93-72 victory over the Dream

Jackie Young scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces clinched a WNBA playoff spot with a 93-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream
1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces clinched a WNBA playoff spot with a 93-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas (24-2) has won eight straight games to become the second team in WNBA history to start a season 24-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets. The Aces still have 14 regular-season games before the playoffs start.

Kierstan Bell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend Las Vegas' lead to 75-62 early in the fourth quarter. She finished with a career-high 15 points.

Kelsey Plum added 14 points and five assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray moved into 13th place in WNBA history for career assists.

Las Vegas led 54-43 at halftime behind three double-digit scorers in Young (18), Wilson (13) and Plum (10). The Aces shot 63% from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Cheyenne Parker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half for Atlanta (14-12). Allisha Gray, coming off back-to-back games with 25-plus points, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Rhyne Howard also struggled from the field, scoring just six points.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

