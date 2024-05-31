Aces bring Tiffany Hayes out of retirement in an effort to make another title run

“Joining the Aces will be very exciting for me,” Hayes said in a statement. “I’m just grateful that they are willing to work with me as I am diving head first into a new era in my life. It will be nice to experience the West Coast and this organization as I join them on the road to another winning season. I have no doubts that there is something special brewing, and I’m just another great ingredient being added to the mix.”

How the Aces will use the 5-foot-10 Hayes remains to be seen.

Jackie Young has played out of position at point guard because of the continued absence of Chelsea Gray, who injured her left foot in last season's WNBA Finals. But Young has excelled so far this season at that position, entering Friday's game at Atlanta averaging 21.8 points, 8.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Hayes played her first 10 seasons for the Dream and was an All-Star in 2017 and a first-team all-league selection in 2018. She has averaged 13.6 points in her career.

“Tiffany is a fiery competitor with a winner’s mentality,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “A savvy veteran who will be a great addition to our team.”

The roster spot became open after the Aces waived rookie point guard Dyaisha Fair on Sunday, leaving only Kate Martin from this year's draft class on the current roster. Martin has scored 21 points over the past two games, making 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Las Vegas also has Elizabeth Kitley, who is sitting out this year after tearing her ACL late in the season at Virginia Tech.

