Accused Iraqi gun smuggler arraigned in Georgia

Nihad Al Jaberi, 41, of Clarkston, Georgia, was in federal court Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher L. Ray in Savannah, where a not guilty plea was entered to charges of smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier and submitting false or misleading export information.

David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a news release Tuesday that Al Jaberi is charged with attempting in August 2020 to export three handguns and six .308-caliber long-range rifles. Prosecutors said the weapons were in a shipment in which the contents were listed as “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required.”