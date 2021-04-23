Accreditor to investigate Cobb schools over board complaints

Finally, there's been continuing tension about how Cobb has handled the pandemic. The board majority has pushed to provide in-person classes, despite concerns that it placed teachers and staff in danger, especially after three teachers died from COVID-19 related complications. It's unclear where they caught the virus.

The board majority has defended its actions as being in the best interests of everyone.

“The common-sense approach to the challenges we face, along with consistently making decisions that prioritize our students and staff, makes our entire county better,” Board Chair Randy Scamihorn said in February when board members extended Ragsdale's contract.

Accreditation is meant as a seal of approval that a district is providing an adequate education. School districts usually undergo periodic reviews. Cobb wasn't scheduled for another accreditation review until 2024.

Ragsdale sent a letter to Cognia last month denying that the district might be violating three accrediting standards. Ragsdale said the district provides effective training to board members, provides equitable opportunities to students and uses its resources in a way meant to meet identified needs and improve student performance.

“We have continued to provide superior educational opportunities that make ours a highly sought-after school district of excellence where all students have the tools to succeed,” Ragsdale wrote in the March 26 letter. “Local boards of education often struggle during the best of times, and our board is no different. Understandably, those struggles may be heightened under the extreme worldwide pandemic circumstances we currently find ourselves.”