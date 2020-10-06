Accounting error costs Georgia, tax collections stay strong

Income and sales tax collections continue to grow by healthy amounts, suggesting a strong underlying economy despite an unemployment rate that remains elevated because of a torrent of layoffs sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. State revenue is up 6.3%, or $365 million, over the first three months of the 2021 budget year.

It's unclear how much of that boost is due to federal stimulus payments to households and extra federal aid to unemployed people. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he was breaking off talks with congressional Democrats over another round of federal spending, which could dampen the economic picture. Also, some people who have been having income taxes withheld from unemployment payments could be in line for income tax refunds next year, dampening the big windfall months Georgia sees when income taxes come in.

Lawmakers this year adopted a budget that spends $25.9 billion in state money. It included $950 million less in state aid to K-12 schools.

Higher revenue could allow lawmakers to put back some of the 10% cuts they made when they amend the current spending plan, which runs through June 30, as well as raise spending for the 2022 budget beginning in July.

Georgia could face an increase in costs for the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program next year because the federal government temporarily increased the amount it was giving to help states during the pandemic. Kemp has told agencies to plan for flat spending, meaning agencies haven't proposed restoring the cuts or other ways to spend new money.

This story has been corrected to show that, without the one-time payment, collections would have risen by 7%, not 7.3%.