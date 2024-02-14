ACC will stay with 15 teams for basketball tournaments next year despite expansion to 18 teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Next year’s newly expanded Atlantic Coast Conference won’t feature every team in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The league announced Wednesday that the ACC will feature the top 15 teams in next year’s tournaments, which will be the first after the league has grown to 18 teams by bringing in California and Stanford from the Pac-12 as well as SMU from the American Athletic Conference. The league will stay with a 20-game conference schedule for the men and an 18-game schedule for the women.

The format of the ACC men’s and women’s tournaments had been in question because the league has long included every team, but going to 18 teams would push them beyond the current five-day event model.