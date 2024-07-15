Georgia News

ACC to use Apple's iPads on football sidelines and in coaching booths for video playback this fall

The Atlantic Coast Conference will collaborate with Apple to bring iPad technology to the sidelines and coaching booths for the upcoming season
22 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will collaborate with Apple to bring iPad technology to the sidelines and coaching booths for the upcoming season.

In an announcement Monday, the ACC said all 17 football members — a group that includes new arrivals California, SMU and Stanford — will have access to league-provided iPad Pro and iPad Air models allowing them to view video playback. That comes after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel in April approved the use of in-game video.

In a statement, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips made an “unparalleled prioritization of technology” going back to its design of a new gameday operations center. It will assist in football replays as part of the headquarters move to Charlotte last year.

The ACC's first game this season is Aug. 24 in Dublin, Ireland, featuring Florida State and Georgia Tech.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

Credit: John Boydston for the AJC

Athens music royalty announced as first Classic Center Arena concert
1h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand
2h ago

Credit: AP

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's...
23m ago

Credit: AP

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's...
23m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
The Latest

Credit: John Boydston for the AJC

Athens music royalty announced as first Classic Center Arena concert
1h ago
Mechanical issues prompt 2 Delta Air Lines flights to divert, return to airport
d'Arnaud hits two homers, drives in 4 runs in Atlanta 6-3 win over San Diego
Featured

The Trump criminal cases: How they compare
UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee