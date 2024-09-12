ACC This Week: No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri highlights week without ACC games

No. 5 Ole Miss (2-0) plays at Wake Forest (1-1) with the Rebels looking for their first win over the Demon Deacons (0-2). It's the first time these teams have played since 2008. Mississippi, of the SEC, has won 16 of 18 nonconference games under coach Lane Kiffin. Wake Forest rusher Demond Claiborne has averaged 110 yards a game this season.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, the Ohio State transfer, has the Orange off to a 2-0 start including a 31-28 win over then-No. 23 Georgia Tech last week. McCord threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns in beating the Yellow Jackets and as named the ACC's quarterback of the week. McCord leads the country with eight TDs and is second nationally with nearly 30 completions a game.

The ACC has five of the top 10 quarterbacks in passing yards this season. Syracuse's McCord is third nationally with Miami's Cam Ward fifth. Georgia Tech's Haynes King is seventh, Wake Forest's Hank Bachmaier is ninth and Virginia's Anthony Colandrea is 10th. ... Clemson passer Cade Klubnik accounted for seven touchdowns, five passing and two rushing in a 66-20 win over Appalachian State. ... Pitt's Desmond Reid became the first in school history to rush for more than 100 yards and go for more than 100 in receiving yards. ... Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron needed just 27 snaps to get three sacks, becoming just the eighth Hurricane player to do that in the past 20 years.

Nine of the 17 ACC teams are off to 2-0 starts, including Boston College and Virginia, who were both picked to struggle this season. The Eagles were chosen to finish 14th in the expanded conference while the Cavaliers were 16th. The other perfect ACC teams are No. 11 Miami, No. 22 Louisville, Duke, Pitt, Syracuse, North Carolina and Cal. The only 0-2 team in the league is Florida State, the defending ACC champion that was favored before the season to repeat.

