ACC This Week: No. 13 SMU hopes to clinch spot in league title game at Virginia

No. 13 SMU looks to clinch a spot in the ACC title game when it plays at Virginia this week while No. 11 Miami hopes to stay in the chase against Wake Forest
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
By PETE IACOBELLI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC, No. 13 CFP) at Virginia (5-5, 3-3), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

The Mustangs can clinch a berth in their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a victory at Virginia. SMU, in its first season as an ACC member, would need to win this one or their regular-season finale against California on Nov. 30 to advance.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings passed for 298 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 38-28 victory over Boston College last week. It was the Mustangs' seventh straight victory since their lone loss to BYU more than two months ago.

Virginia is looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season when it lost to Clemson in the ACC title game before playing Florida (also a loss) in the Orange Bowl that season.

The undercard

Wake Forest (4-6, 2-4) at No. 11 Miami (9-1, 5-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN).

Miami must win its final two games to reach its first ACC championship game in 20 league seasons. The Hurricanes are 8-0 all-time against Wake Forest, although the teams have not played since 2013.

Miami is led by quarterback Cam Ward, who will look to bounce back from his late-game fumble two weeks ago that helped Georgia Tech hand the Hurricanes their first of the season.

Miami ends its regular season in Syracuse. Should the Hurricanes lose either game, it opens the door for Clemson, which has completed a 7-1 ACC season, to play for a title.

Impact player

Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis. The sophomore defender leads the ACC and is fourth nationally with 1.5 tackles for loss per game this season. He also has had seven sacks, four interceptions and a forced fumble this season. Louis had seven tackles and two of his team's four sacks in a 24-20 loss to Clemson last week.

Inside the numbers

Three ACC teams play non-conference opponents, including No. 17 Clemson (vs. FCS opponent Citadel) and struggling Florida State (1-9), which takes on FCS team Charleston Southern. ... Stanford and Cal play the “Big Game” for the 127th time, but first as ACC members. ... Clemson is 38-0 against FCS opponents dating back to 1982. ... Louisville runner Duke Watson became the program's first true freshman to run for 100 yards and score three touchdowns in a loss at Stanford last week. ... Pitt kicker Ben Sauls has five of the program's 29 field goals of 50 yards or longer. ... Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has 47 career TD passes and can join Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence as the only program passers with at least 50 scoring throws.

Rising Cavaliers

Virginia has not played in a bowl game in five seasons, including the past two under coach Tony Elliott. One win in its final two contests will end that drought and be a major milestone for a program still recovering from that fatal campus shootings in 2022 that killed three Cavaliers players and injured a fourth and one other student. Reach the postseason won't be easy with Virginia hosting ACC leader in No. 13 SMU this week and playing at state rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 30.

SMU head football coach Rhett Lashlee, center, argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, in University Park, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (9) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) gets past Pittsburgh defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) as he carries for a 50-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

