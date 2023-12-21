ACC Signing Day: Miami lands ACC's top class and looks particularly impressive on the defensive line

Florida State rebuilt its program the last few years by relying heavily on the transfer portal, but a 13-0 season helped the Seminoles produce their best class in Mike Norvell’s coaching tenure.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Miami landed seven of 247Sports Composite's top 73 recruits in defensive lineman Justin Scott (15th), Blount, wide receiver Ny Carr (48th), athlete Joshisa Trader (50th), edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot (60th), safety Zaquan Patterson (68th) and linebacker Adarius Hayes (73rd).

BEST OF THE REST

Florida State’s class is highlighted by cornerback Charles Lester (39th), quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (54th), tight end Landen Thomas (64th), running back Kameron Davis (69th) and cornerback Kai Bates (86th).

The only other ACC class to rank in the top 20 was Clemson at No. 12. Clemson has two of the nation’s top 21 overall recruits according to the 247Sports Composite in linebacker Sammy Brown (16th) and wide receiver Bryant Wesco (21st).

North Carolina and North Carolina State both have classes in the top 30. So does Stanford, a Pac-12 member heading to the ACC next season.

UNDER THE RADAR

Georgia Tech had a top-40 class that ranks sixth out of the 14 teams that played in the ACC this season. That’s an impressive climb for a program that ranked 12th in the ACC and 62nd overall last year.

Louisville’s class is ranked 12th in the ACC and outside the top 50 nationwide, which seems pretty low for a team that reached the conference championship game this season. But the portal means teams don’t have to rely so much on high school recruiting for roster construction.

Louisville has been very active in the transfer portal over the last month with additions that include former Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, a former five-star recruit.

STARS OF THE CLASS

Scott and Blount were two of the four highest-rated prospects to select ACC schools. They both picked Miami to help give the Hurricanes arguably the best collection of defensive line recruits in the nation.

BIGGEST SURPRISES

Florida State got unwelcome surprises with the defections of Bolden and Blount. Miami also landed Hayes after he had been committed to Florida since late January.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 football throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP