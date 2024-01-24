ACC schedule has Stanford facing Syracuse, Cal and SMU facing Florida State for league debuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stanford will be the first of the Atlantic Coast Conference's incoming three schools to play a league football game by visiting Syracuse on Sept. 20, while California and SMU will both play reigning champion Florida State in their league debuts.

The ACC released its full 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, coming roughly three months after the league had released its new scheduling model for the 17-team alignment as the Cardinal and Bears leave the Pac-12 while the Mustangs leave the American Athletic Conference to join the ACC.

The Cardinal's trip to face the Orange comes on a Friday night, the day before the Bears visit the Seminoles. FSU visits SMU on Sept. 28, with all three games marking the first such matchups in the history of the programs.