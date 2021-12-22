ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

League spokespeople with the Big East, Southeastern and Mountain West conferences all said their leagues are evaluating policies, but no decisions have been made on potential changes. The Big Ten issued a statement saying it is also evaluating its forfeiture policy.

In football, No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, with coach Jimbo Fisher saying the Aggies “just don't have enough scholarship players available to field a team.”

At Alabama, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the College Football Playoff.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the two assistants “have very mild symptoms” and are isolating at home. The statement said they expect both O’Brien and Marrone to be available for the Cotton Bowl semifinal game against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Elsewhere, the George Washington men’s basketball game against Maryland-Eastern Shore scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Colonials. The teams will work to reschedule the game.