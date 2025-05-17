ACC revenues and payouts climbed in 2023-24. So too did legal bills amid FSU, Clemson lawsuits

The ACC has also revamped its revenue-distribution plan to factor in TV viewership and reward top-draw schools. That takes effect next year as part of the settlement that ended the threats from the Clemson and FSU cases challenging the league's ability to charge massive exit fees if they tried to join another league.

Phillips has talked about the league's "aggressive" efforts to generate more revenue amid a growing gap behind the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences, though the league had been ahead of the smaller Big 12 in revenue and payouts in its filings for the previous year.

Notably, the launch of the ESPN-partnered ACC Network in August 2019 has been a boost. The league reported $288.6 million in TV revenue for the 2018-19 season before the network's launch, but that figure reached $487.1 million for 2023-24 — a 68.8% increase.

Yet amid those gains, the league reported more than $12.3 million in legal expenses for 2023-24, a 70.2% jump from the previous year ($7.2 million) coming as FSU filed a December 2023 lawsuit and Clemson followed in March 2024.

The increased legal costs also come amid legal cases reshaping the landscape of college athletics, including the landmark settlement to a $2.8 billion federal class-action antitrust lawsuit filed by athletes against the NCAA and its largest conferences. That settlement is awaiting final approval by a federal judge before terms can go into effect as early as July 1, such as schools sharing more than $20 million annually with athletes.

The ACC reported nearly $19.6 million in legal expenses through its two most recent tax filings, similar to the combined total reported for the previous six years ($20.8 million).

Still, the resolution in the FSU and Clemson cases, along with ESPN in January picking up its option to extend its base-rights ACC media deal through 2035-36, offered a measure of league stability when it came to its annual spring meetings in Florida this week.

“Chaos and the constant wondering of what’s happening here or there, I just think that distracts from the business at hand," Phillips said then. "But I feel good about where we’re at.”

