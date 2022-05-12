ACC mulling division-free football scheduling model by 2023

Currently teams can go years without meeting, such as nearby neighbors like North Carolina State and Duke playing in 2020 for the first time in seven seasons.

Teams currently have one permanent partner across the Atlantic and Coastal Division format, play another rotating cross-division foe and play the rest within their division.

The discussions come after t he ACC's 2020 season nixed divisions and added Notre Dame for one year in a 10-game schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wake Forest athletics director John Currie pointed to "maximizing the opportunities to have great matchups" while ensuring players could face every other league team in their career. He also pointed to Wake Forest and fellow instate foe North Carolina taking the unusual step of creating a nonconference series for 2019 and 2021 because they weren't playing as often amid the 14-team ACC's scheduling model.

“Under the format currently, we only play twice every 12 years,” Currie said Wednesday evening, adding: “That's not right. So there's an opportunity in assessing the models to rectify things like that.”

