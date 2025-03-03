Georgia News
ACC, FSU, Clemson reach proposed settlement to end legal fight, change money distribution: AP source

A person familiar with the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league’s revenue-distribution model
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league's revenue-distribution model, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the schools have publicly addressed the settlement, which requires all three to formally approve. ESPN first reported details of the settlement.

Trustees at Clemson and Florida State have each scheduled meetings for Tuesday. The FSU meeting specifically lists lawsuits involving the ACC on the agenda, while the Clemson meeting agenda lists authorizing school administration “to settle athletic litigations.”

The person who spoke to AP said the ACC’s Board of Directors – made up of university presidents and chancellors – will also hold a call to sign off on the settlement Tuesday during a previously scheduled meeting.

If approved, the settlement would incorporate viewership ratings into revenue distribution among member schools, which would increase payouts to schools generating the most TV interest.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

FILE - Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC NCAA college football media days, July 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves Conner Capel is greeted by Sean Murphy, left, after scoring on an RBI single by Nick Allen in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

