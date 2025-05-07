ACC cuts 20-game men's basketball slate to make room for more nonconference games, AP source says

The league moved to a 20-game slate for the 2019-20 season with its ESPN-partnered launch of the ACC Network, though teams played fewer in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the ACC was coming off a fourth straight season with at least seven NCAA bids — including a record nine in 2018 and 2019 — while having three No. 1 seeds in 2019 and winning three of five national titles (Duke in 2015, North Carolina in 2017 and Virginia in 2019).

Things have been tougher since the pandemic, coinciding with the retirement of big-name coaches like UNC's Roy Williams, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim. Or last year with the unexpected departure of Virginia's Tony Bennett weeks before tipoff.

The league had seven bids during the bubbled 2021 tournament in Indiana, then fell to five for three straight seasons before sliding to four this year, its first as an expanded 18-team basketball conference. By comparison, the ACC had just 12 teams the last time it got just four bids in 2013.

And yet, the league also had both UNC and Duke in the Final Four in 2022, Miami there in 2023, N.C. State in 2024 and Duke again in April.

The ACC's move comes after a similar change for the Big 12, which announced in March that it would drop from 20 games to 18 after its coaches had expressed concerns about a grinding schedule with no time for rest. The SEC, which got a record 14 bids from its 16 teams last year, plays 18 games while the Big Ten plays 20.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP