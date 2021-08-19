ajc logo
X

ACC adds forfeiture element to virus-related cancellations

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, the ACC Championship logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit. The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, the ACC Championship logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit. The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, File)

Credit: Ken Ruinard

Credit: Ken Ruinard

Georgia News
Updated 15 minutes ago
The ACC has updated its COVID-19 cancellation policies and now will force teams unable to play scheduled games because of a coronavirus-related shortage of players to forfeit

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit.

The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

All teams forfeiting games will be assigned a loss in the standings, and the team that was prepared to play will be awarded a victory. If both teams are unable to play because of the player shortages, both will be forced to forfeit.

The updated policies come from the league's Medical Advisory Group.

The update also provides that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to participate in a surveillance testing regime, but testing must still be administered to unvaccinated athletes and individuals that frequently come in close contact with them.

The unvaccinated on teams with a vaccination rate higher than 85% will need to be tested once a week, and those on teams with a rate below 85% will need to be tested three times a week.

In Other News
1
Georgia governor goes after COVID restrictions amid surge
2
Prosecutors: 8 people indicted in $467K Georgia fraud case
3
Georgia jobless rate dips below 4% as payrolls again leap
4
Georgia football coach on leave after player’s death
5
Democrats face new hurdles in legal fight over redistricting
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top