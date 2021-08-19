ACC adds forfeiture element to virus-related cancellations

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, the ACC Championship logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit. The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, File)

Credit: Ken Ruinard