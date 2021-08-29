Absentee ballot signature match study moving forward

Under the process in place until this year, Georgians who submitted an absentee ballot had to sign an oath on an outer envelope. When county election officials received an absentee ballot, they had to compare the signature to the signature on file.

If the signature wasn't consistent, the voter would be notified and could take other steps to verify identity. If the signature did match, the ballot was separated from the envelope to protect the right to ballot secrecy guaranteed by Georgia law.

But a sweeping new election law passed this year did away with the signature matching process, instead implementing a photo identification requirement for absentee ballots.

The study will examine the signature verification process used in November's election. Hood says he hopes to finish the study this semester, but it has been slowed by a need to seek court orders to access some of the absentee ballot envelopes.

Under Georgia law, election materials are kept under seal by court clerks "unless otherwise ordered by the superior court. Some counties released absentee ballot envelopes for the study under a part of the new election law that allows the secretary of state to inspect them within 24 months of an election, The Journal-Constitution reported.

But Raffensperger's office confirmed this week that it is seeking court orders to gain access to absentee ballot envelopes in at least 17 counties.