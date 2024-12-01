Breaking: Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement
Abreu's 15 help Drake beat Georgia Southern 61-47

Led by Daniel Abreu's 15 points, the Drake Bulldogs defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 61-47 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daniel Abreu's 15 points helped Drake defeat Georgia Southern 61-47 on Saturday night.

Abreu also added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0). Mitch Mascari scored 13 points, finishing 3 of 9 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line. Bennett Stirtz had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Eugene Brown III led the way for the Eagles (5-3) with 11 points. Dontae Horne added 10 points and four assists for Georgia Southern. Nakavieon White also had seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

