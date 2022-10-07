Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp

The Abrams campaign said it collected money from more than 370,000 individual donors, reflecting the nationwide donor base that Abrams has built. The campaign said that 350,000 donors have given $100 or less, what campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said reflects a campaign “fueled by grassroots donors.”

The 2022 races in closely divided Georgia show how pricey it's gotten to compete in what has quickly become the South's premier battleground state. Hundreds of millions in political spending is pouring out from candidates, political parties and outside groups in the governor's race and the U.S. Senate race.

Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock have both demonstrated strong fundraising power in a state where Republicans once routinely outspent Democrats, while outside GOP-aligned groups, especially in the Senate race, have tried to make up the difference.

Warnock kept his cash lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker and announced Wednesday that he raised $26.3 million. That compares to the $12 million Walker said he raised. Walker said he had about $7 million in cash as of Sept. 30, while Warnock said he has nearly twice as much.