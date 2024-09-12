Abrams homers, Irvin goes 6 strong innings to lead Nationals over Braves 5-1

Irvin (10-12) held the Braves hitless for 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Abrams' 420-foot home run over the center-field wall in the fourth inning was the fourth longest of his career, and left the ballpark at 105.8 mph. With his 20th homer, he is the fifth Nationals player with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season, joining Lane Thomas (2023), Bryce Harper (2016), Ian Desmond (2012, 2013, 2014) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).

Michael Harris II lined a double to the right-center field wall for the Braves' first hit with two outs in the top of the sixth. Jorge Soler followed with a double over the head of center fielder Jacob Young to put Atlanta on the board.

Irvin mixed his curveball with his sinker before finishing Marcell Ozuna with 92 mph fastball swinging strikeout to end the threat.

Atlanta managed to get a base runner into scoring position in the seventh and eighth innings with one out, but was not able to push a run across.

Dylan Crews added a pair of hits for Washington, including a run-scoring single to open the scoring, breaking an 0-for-10 slump. James Wood's on-base streak reached a career-high 12 games with two singles and an RBI.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Reynaldo López returned to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The MRI showed no structural damage. Manager Brian Snitker is hopeful to get López back before the end of the regular season.

“It was good,” Snitker said. “The MRI came back clean. He’s got inflammation. Hopefully we will calm it down, then give him a few days off, and then see where he’s at when he starts throwing again.”

The team recalled RHP Daysbel Hernández and selected the contract of 2B Cavan Biggio. ... INF Luke Williams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... RHP Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (right flexor muscle strain, 15-day IL) is expected to make at least one more rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg. Manager Dave Martinez wants Williams to throw four innings and 65 pitches.

UP NEXT

The Braves have a day off Thursday and begin a four-game home series with the Dodgers on Friday night. RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78) will start the opener.

The Nationals homestand continues when they send LHP Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43) against the Marlins RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.40) on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP