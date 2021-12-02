ajc logo
Abdur-Rahim's 3 helps Georgia shock No. 18 Memphis 82-79

Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim's 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis 82-79 on Wednesday night.

The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.

Following a missed free throw by Landers Nolley II of Memphis, Georgia's Jailyn Ingram made one of two free throws for an 81-77 lead. A jam by Nolley, who led the Tigers with 17 points, cut the lead to two points.

Following Christian Wright's free throw, which pushed Georgia's lead to three points, Memphis was left with 4.5 seconds to set up a possible tying 3-pointer. Emoni Bates' heave from just past midcourt bounced off the rim.

Memphis (5-2) suffered its second consecutive defeat, following Friday's 78-59 loss to Iowa State that caused the Tigers to drop from No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Georgia (3-5) took its second surprising win over a ranked Memphis team in less than two years. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 9 Memphis 65-62 on Jan. 4, 2020.

Abdur-Rahim's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half at 48-47. Nolley answered with a 3 to give the lead back to the Tigers.

Alex Lomax, who had 14 points, followed with another 3 for Memphis, but the Tigers couldn't extend the lead.

Georgia's Jaxon Etter made two free throws to tie the game at 75-all. Lester Quinones, who had 12 points, gave Memphis the lead with two free throws.

The Bulldogs took a big lead at 28-21. The Tigers' defensive pressure eventually turned the momentum, and Memphis led 34-32 at halftime.

Georgia committed 13 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: Freshman Emoni Bates, who had 11 points, was assertive in the closing minutes, clearly showing no fear of taking the most important shots. He scored back-to-back baskets in one stretch. Ultimately, the Tigers couldn't take advantage of their superior size.

Georgia: The Bulldogs were without starting point guard Aaron Cook, who was held out with an illness. Etter, a junior, made his first career start. Cook is the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer, but the absence of his floor leadership was difficult to overcome in the first half. Wright, who had 17 points, helped fill the void.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers will play their second of four games against Southeastern Conference opponents in a stretch of 18 days when they play at Mississippi on Saturday.

Georgia: The Bulldogs will continue their stretch of six consecutive home games in December when they face Jacksonville on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Georgia head coach Tom Crean directs his players from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) and Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Memphis forward Emoni Bates (1) goes up for a basket as Georgia forward Jailyn Ingram (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Memphis guard Tyler Harris (14) and Georgia forward Jaxon Etter (11) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

