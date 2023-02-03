X
Dark Mode Toggle

Abdulsalam scores 15, UNC Greensboro knocks off Mercer 69-49

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Led by Mohammed Abdulsalam's 15 points, the UNC Greensboro Spartans defeated the Mercer Bears 69-49 on Thursday night

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 15 points to help UNC Greensboro defeat Mercer 69-49 on Thursday night.

Abdulsalam also had 16 rebounds for the Spartans (15-9, 9-2 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 12 points while going 5 of 12 (0 for 5 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 18 points for the Bears (11-13, 4-7). Shawn Walker added nine points for Mercer. In addition, Harrison Drake had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition 7h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
8h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
16h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
16h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Derick Hingle

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia
52m ago
Burden scores 27, Kennesaw State beats Bellarmine in 2OT
1h ago
Morgan, Georgia Tech women upset No. 15 NC State 68-62
1h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
10h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
15h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top