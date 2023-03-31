X

Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters, citing mental health

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters, posting on social media that he needs time away to focus on his mental health.

He will not be replaced in the field, which now is 88 players.

“Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently,” Wise posted on Instagram. “I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”

Wise has not played the Masters since his only trip in 2019, when he qualified by winning the AT&T Byron Nelson the year before.

He won one match but didn't make it out of group play at the Dell Match Play last week. He had missed the cut in four of his previous five tournaments.

Wise qualified for the Masters by making it to the Tour Championship, moving into the 30th spot in the FedEx Cup standings because of the players ahead of him who had joined LIV Golf.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash10h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlantan highlighted in GLAAD campaign boosting transgender visibility
5h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Gwinnett Stripers announce opening-night roster
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Total Systems of Columbus sued for disability discrimination during COVID
4h ago
Wellstar agrees to takeover of Augusta University hospitals
7h ago
MASTERS '23: A hole-by-hole look at Augusta National
12h ago
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top