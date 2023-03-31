Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters, citing mental health

He will not be replaced in the field, which now is 88 players.

“Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently,” Wise posted on Instagram. “I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”