200 guns caught at Hartsfield-Jackson so far this year, most in nation
Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr. elected MLB All-Star starters

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tosses his bat after hitting a winning home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tosses his bat after hitting a winning home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Updated 37 minutes ago
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The pair were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Tuesday and ends at 2 p.m. EDT on July 8. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

Starters will be announced July 8, and pitchers and reserves on July 10.

Judge received 3.76 million votes and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña led the NL with 3.5 million votes and was elected to start for the third time.

AL finalists:

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Jose Trevino

First Base: Ty France, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Santiago Espinal

Third Base: Rafael Devers, José Ramírez

Outfield: Mike Trout, George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani

NL finalists:

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso

Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Third Base: Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, Starling Marte, Adam Duvall

Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, William Contreras

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna reacts after hitting a 2-run homer to take a 7-6 lead over the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna reacts after hitting a 2-run homer to take a 7-6 lead over the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna reacts after hitting a 2-run homer to take a 7-6 lead over the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, right, talks with Ronald Acuna Jr., in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, right, talks with Ronald Acuna Jr., in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, right, talks with Ronald Acuna Jr., in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

