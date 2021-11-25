ajc logo
AAA aims to remove drunk drivers from road with 'Tow to Go'

Georgia News
9 minutes ago
The auto group AAA is offering its “Tow to Go" service through the Thanksgiving holiday period in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The auto group AAA is offering its “Tow to Go” service through the Thanksgiving holiday period in Georgia.

AAA said the program is aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

The free service will available through Monday in select locations, according to a statement from AAA. Drivers can call for a tow truck to transport the driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

The organization is projecting that nearly 1.5 million Georgians will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired," Waiters said. “However, we still strongly encourage people to identify a safe ride home and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Motorists can reach the service by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The Latest
