A winning team again: Braves top Rockies 8-7 behind Olson HR

Acuña went deep against Robert Stephenson in the eighth for his sixth career four-hit game.

Charlie Morton (4-3) labored early before settling down and allowing four runs and six hits in five innings.

After the teams headed to extra innings 0-0 and 1-1 the past two days, Sunday resembled a familiar high-altitude game at Coors Field.

The first inning lasted 41 minutes and ended 3-all. Feltner threw 38 pitches and Morton 41. There were 18 batters, five hits, three walks, a hit batter and an error. Connor Joe led off the bottom of the inning with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 32 games. It’s the longest for a Colorado player since DJ LeMahieu’s 38-gamer in 2016.

Colorado continued to play poor defense. Serven's throwing error at catcher allowed a run to score in the fifth. Third baseman Ryan McMahon booted a grounder in the eighth for his 11th error to give the Rockies a major league-high 46.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: A trainer looked at Morton for a bit before he stayed in after taking a comebacker off his pitching hand in the third.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant, the team's top free-agent signing before the season, has played in two of the past 40 games due to a sore back. Bryant, who has yet to homer in 17 games, is still not swinging a bat and will need a minor league rehab stint before he returns.

CRON SITS

Cron, the team leader with 14 homers, didn't start for the first time this season.

SON OF A COACH

The Braves claimed INF Kramer Robertson off waivers from the St. Louis and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Robertson is the son of LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey. OF Eddie Rosario (eye) was moved to the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot.

GREEN SUNDAY

The Rockies again wore their green “City Connect” uniforms, a day after debuting the look. They'll wear them for every Sunday home game the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Braves: Off on Monday after playing 17 straight days. RHP Kyle Wright (5-3, 2.41 ERA) starts at home Tuesday night against Oakland.

Rockies: Struggling RHP German Marquez (1-5, 6.71) starts Tuesday night at San Francisco against LHP Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.44) to open a six-day, seven-game trip. Colorado ended a 12-game skid against the Giants with a win in their last meeting on May 18.

