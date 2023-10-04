A truck that ruined a bridge over an Atlanta interstate was overloaded, inspection finds

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A truck that ruined a bridge over an Atlanta-area interstate was carrying a load over the legal weight and height limits, an inspection found.

A truck carrying an excavator struck the Mount Vernon Highway bridge over Interstate 285 on Sept. 27, causing westbound lanes of vital freeway to be closed for about 18 hours. An inspection found five of the six beams supporting the bridge were damaged beyond repair.

The Georgia Department of Transportation had already started rebuilding the bridge, which opened in 1962, and had planned to demolish the old bridge. Now the crossing in Sandy Springs will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians until the replacement is completed next year.

State troopers issued traffic citations to the driver.

WXIA-TV reports the truck's load was 17 feet, 3 inches (5.26 meters) high, when vehicles on I-285 are supposed to be limited to a height of 13 feet, 6 inches (4.11 meters).

The same inspection report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety found the truck weighed more than 120,000 pounds (54 metric tonnes), above the legal weight limit of 80,000 pounds (36.3 metric tonnes).

The state could fine the trucking company 5 cents for each pound over the limit, or about $2,000 in this case. Local officials could also fine the trucking company for being above the height limit.

B2 Contracting, which operated the truck, didn't reply to a request for comment from the TV station.

Federal transportation records show no prior crashes or violations from the company.