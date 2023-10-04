A truck that ruined a bridge over an Atlanta interstate was overloaded, inspection finds

An inspection finds a truck that ruined a bridge over an Atlanta-area interstate was carrying a load over the legal weight and height limits
Georgia News
49 minutes ago
X

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A truck that ruined a bridge over an Atlanta-area interstate was carrying a load over the legal weight and height limits, an inspection found.

A truck carrying an excavator struck the Mount Vernon Highway bridge over Interstate 285 on Sept. 27, causing westbound lanes of vital freeway to be closed for about 18 hours. An inspection found five of the six beams supporting the bridge were damaged beyond repair.

The Georgia Department of Transportation had already started rebuilding the bridge, which opened in 1962, and had planned to demolish the old bridge. Now the crossing in Sandy Springs will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians until the replacement is completed next year.

State troopers issued traffic citations to the driver.

WXIA-TV reports the truck's load was 17 feet, 3 inches (5.26 meters) high, when vehicles on I-285 are supposed to be limited to a height of 13 feet, 6 inches (4.11 meters).

The same inspection report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety found the truck weighed more than 120,000 pounds (54 metric tonnes), above the legal weight limit of 80,000 pounds (36.3 metric tonnes).

The state could fine the trucking company 5 cents for each pound over the limit, or about $2,000 in this case. Local officials could also fine the trucking company for being above the height limit.

B2 Contracting, which operated the truck, didn't reply to a request for comment from the TV station.

Federal transportation records show no prior crashes or violations from the company.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo1h ago

80-year-old fatally shoots son-in-law, then himself in Cherokee, cops say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Republican Party ramps up legal spending for indicted electors
37m ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Your kindergartner just had an active shooter drill. Thank a Georgia lawmaker.
7h ago
The Latest
Falcons sign defensive lineman Ankou and place wide receiver Ali on injured reserve
41m ago
Georgia regents choose John Fuchko as new president for Dalton State College
1h ago
College football picks: SEC future and present highlights Week 6 with Red River...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
5h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top