A prisoner set a fire inside an Atlanta jail but no one was injured, officials say

ATLANTA (AP) — An inmate at an Atlanta jail set fire to his cell, but the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured, officials said.

The fire at the Fulton County Jail was extinguished by prison staff. The Atlanta Fire Department also responded to the scene. It was unclear how the prisoner started the fire.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office told WSB-TV Sunday that 15 prisoners were relocated to another part of the jail, but none of them needed medical attention as a result of the fire.