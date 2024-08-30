A jury acquits officials of bid-rigging charges in a suburban Atlanta county

Jones and Mitchell had been suspended from office by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2023 and will now resume their posts. Baker was never suspended because a panel that looked into the charges against him recommended to Kemp that he remain in office while charges were pending.

Jones described the verdict as “amazing." She has been running for reelection this year despite her suspension and said the verdict improves her chances of beating a Republican opponent.

“It certainly changes the game,” Jones told the television station. “I believe the voters will speak in November and they will speak loud and clear because they know who I am now.”

Prosecutors declined to comment.

Both the former county administrator and a former county purchasing director had testified against the officials in a trial in recent weeks. The former purchasing director, Bill Peacock, was initially charged and later granted a separate trial and immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony. Peacock told jurors he felt pressured by commissioners to award the contract to Knight's company.