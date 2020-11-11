X

A glance at Georgia public college and university enrollment

Georgia News | 36 minutes ago
Officials announced that the University System of Georgia saw overall enrollment increase this fall compared to fall 2019 by 2.4%, reaching more than 341,000 students statewide and outstripping the trend among colleges nationwide

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials announced that the University System of Georgia saw overall enrollment increase this fall compared to fall 2019 by 2.4%, reaching more than 341,000 students statewide and outstripping the trend among colleges nationwide. Here's a look at enrollment this fall at each of the 26 institutions as well as the change from last fall:

Augusta Univ.: 9,565 +3.1%

Georgia Tech: 39,771 +9.0%

Georgia State Univ.: 53,743 +0.2%

Univ. of Georgia: 39,147 +0.6%

Georgia Southern Univ.: 26,949 +3.4%

Kennesaw State Univ.: 41,181 +8.9%

Univ. of West Georgia: 13,419 +1.4%

Valdosta State Univ.: 12,304 +9.2%

Albany State Univ.: 6,509 +6.3%

Clayton State Univ.: 7,052 +2.5%

Columbus State Univ.: 8,372 +6.3%

Fort Valley State Univ.: 2,827 +7.7%

Georgia College & State Univ.: 6,873 -2.2%

Georgia Southwestern State Univ.: 3,162 +7.2%

Middle Georgia State Univ.: 8,404 +4.2%

Savannah State University 3,488 -5.4%

Univ. of North Georgia: 19,793 +0.2%

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: 3,990 +1.6%

Atlanta Metropolitan State College: 1,704 -7.6%

College of Coastal Georgia: 3,457 -2.2%

Dalton State College 4,794 -3.4%

East Georgia State College 2,415 -11.9%

Georgia Gwinnett College 11,627 -9.4%

Georgia Highlands College 5,680 -7.9%

Gordon State College 3,231 -7.6%

South Georgia State College 2,028 -13.6%

System Total: 341,485 +2.4%

___

Source: University System of Georgia

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.