A Georgia teacher is accused of threatening a student in a dispute over an Israeli flag

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A middle school teacher in Georgia was arrested after witnesses told a sheriff's investigator he threatened to cut off the head of a student who objected to an Israeli flag in his classroom.

Benjamin Reese, a teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children, according to Houston County jail records. He was released on bond two days later.

A message to his school email address was not immediately returned. Calls to possible phone listings for Reese, 51, were also not immediately returned or went unanswered. Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said Reese had requested a public defender, but no attorney was listed for him.