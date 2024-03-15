Georgia News

A Georgia senator was exiled from the GOP caucus. Now Colton Moore is banned from the state House.

A Georgia state senator has been banned from the House floor after he made a slashing attack on the memory of House Speaker David Ralston
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Colton Moore's political career has been about setting legislative norms on fire. The Republican Georgia state senator left another one ablaze on Thursday.

Moore, who lives in Trenton in the state's far northwest corner, was banned from the House floor after launching a slashing attack on the memory of House Speaker David Ralston on a day when Ralston, who died in 2022, was being honored in both the House and Senate chambers.

Moments after Gov. Brian Kemp and former Govs. Nathan Deal and Sonny Perdue praised the longtime speaker as his portrait was unveiled in the House on what would have been Ralston's 70th birthday, Moore spoke in the Senate to oppose a resolution supporting naming a building for Ralston on the University of North Georgia campus in Blue Ridge.

“This body is about to perpetually memorialize one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders we’ll ever see in our lifetimes," Moore said, as some of Ralston's relatives and supporters watched from the Senate balcony.

The remarks created such a stir that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones eventually cut Moore off, telling him “Senator, senator, not the time or place.” The top-ranking Republican senator, President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy of Macon, took to the floor to apologize to Ralston's family, saying he and other senators felt “sincere embarrassment” at Moore's conduct.

A short time later, Ralston's successor, Republican House Speaker Jon Burns of Newington, denounced Moore's remarks as “vile” and ordered the House doorkeepers to bar Moore from entering.

“His comments impugned the integrity of my good friend, and we all know they were not true,” Burns said, before getting a standing ovation from House members.

Normally, members of the House and Senate are allowed to enter each other's chamber.

Moore is the same senator who was kicked out of the Senate Republican caucus in September after launching attacks on fellow Republicans for their refusal to agree to with his call for a special session to take action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. The usually buttoned-up Kemp denounced the call as " some grifter scam " to raise campaign contributions for Moore in a feisty news conference.

Moore defeated an incumbent Republican to win a House seat in 2018 primary, but he was getting warnings even before he took office about criticizing other lawmakers as he voiced distrust of how things were done under gold dome of Georgia's Capitol.

Moore was quick to tangle with Ralston once taking office. He became one of 10 right-wing Republicans to call for Ralston to resign over allegations that Ralston used his privileges as a lawmaker to delay court cases to unfairly benefit his legal clients. Ralston denied wrongdoing, but most of his critics left the House.

That was the issue that Moore's Thursday speech centered on, alleging Ralston had “no semblance of morality” and that "the speaker turned a blind eye to what we as legislators know to be truth.”

Moore exited the House in 2020, launching an unsuccessful Republican primary bid against longtime state Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, another target of Moore's ire. But Moore won Mullis' old seat after the longtime lawmaker decided to step down following the 2022 session.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston49m ago

Credit: AP

Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, citing last-minute evidence dump
23m ago

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

USPS mail delivery delays causing frustration among metro Atlanta residents
5h ago
The Latest
Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California
1h ago
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade withdraws from Trump election case in Georgia after...
3h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump New York investigation
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief