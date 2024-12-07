A Georgia man accused of killing 3 people and injuring a woman has been found and arrested

Box is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a knife while committing a crime. He is being held at the Wilkes County Jail in Washington. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him or whether he has seen a judge.

Wilkes County deputies responded to a home in Tignall on Thursday regarding a report of an injured woman. During the investigation, they learned the woman had been hurt at another home and when they went to the second home they found three people dead inside, investigators have said.

Among those who died were Chauncey Box, 55, Brenda Lipscomb, 67, and Michael Schmidt, 55, all of Tignall. Investigators didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Shannon Box was related to the victims.

The injured woman remained hospitalized Friday. Investigators didn't release her name.

Tignall is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Augusta, near the South Carolina state line.