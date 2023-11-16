BreakingNews
A family of 4 was found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia, the Army says

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — Four family members were found dead inside a home at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Military police discovered the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children Wednesday afternoon after members of the soldier’s unit requested a welfare check, according to the statement from Fort Stewart officials.

The statement did not say whether investigators were seeking suspects. But it called the deaths an “isolated incident” and said there is no threat to the broader community.

Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson declined to comment further, citing the active investigation.

The Army did not immediately release the names of those found dead.

Fort Stewart is the biggest Army post east of the Mississippi River. Located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, it is home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division.

