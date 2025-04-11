JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A convicted killer who was mistakenly released from jail is caught two weeks later in Florida, U.S. Marshals say.
Clayton killer is probably long gone after mistaken release, experts say
Inmate flub was ‘operational failure’ at sheriff’s department, fugitive investigator says.
