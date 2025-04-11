Georgia News
A convicted killer who was mistakenly released from jail is caught two weeks later in Florida, U.S. Marshals say

1 hour ago

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A convicted killer who was mistakenly released from jail is caught two weeks later in Florida, U.S. Marshals say.

Kathan Guzman, convicted of murder after he choked a 19-year-old to death in Clayton County, was mistakenly released from jail last month.

Inmate flub was ‘operational failure’ at sheriff’s department, fugitive investigator says.

