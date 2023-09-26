A company is seeking permission to house refugees in a closed south Georgia factory

Officials in south Georgia are considering a proposal to use a former clothing factory as housing for 200 to 300 refugees
MOULTRIE, Ga, (AP) — Officials in south Georgia are considering a proposal to use a former clothing factory as housing for 200 to 300 refugees.

The Moultrie Observer reports the proposal was made Tuesday to Colquitt County commissioners use the former Riverside Manufacturing uniform factory, which closed in 2014. Commissioners didn't act Tuesday, citing questions about the plan.

Lisa Vereen Zeanah, whose family owns the property, said New York-based Boulder Capital Group wants to buy the property, but she said the purchase would not go through unless commissioners approved the use. The closed factory complex is just outside the city limits of Moultrie and thus under county jurisdiction.

Michael Korsinsky, a lawyer representing Boulder Capital, said the company envisions the factory being used to house refugees for one or two years, with a possible extension. The federal government would pay for housing, food and medical care, Korsinsky said.

“It’s not just random people coming in. Everyone will be vetted,” Korsinsky said, answering questions about who would be housed in the facility. Residents could be issued work permits that would allow them to seek local jobs, he said.

Korsinsky said that the goal was to bring in “able-bodied” individuals who could work. But he said some residents could be children or too old to work.

Commissioner Paul Nagy asked whether refugees would be checked for criminal backgrounds. Korsinsky said that he would send more information to the commission on that question.

The facility could be operational 40 to 60 days after approval, Korsinsky said.

The commission could consider the question again when it meets on Oct. 3, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said.

