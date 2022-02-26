943 area code arriving in March for Atlanta-area phones

The Georgia Public Service Commission approved the additional area code in 2020, after administrators warned that metro Atlanta was running out of numbers in the four existing area codes. Numbers had been projected to run out in the middle of 2023, but the timeline was moved up as demand for phone numbers continued. Each area code can provide about 7.9 million phone numbers, but many people now have more than one number.

Customers will not change their number or existing area code and customers in the Atlanta region will continue to dial 10 digits with all numbers. The local calling area will not change.