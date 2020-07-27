9 plead guilty in $6M taken from northwest Georgia schools

His wife Lisa Richardson, his father Jimmy Richardson and brother Dwayne Richardson pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to racketeering, theft and bribery, as did five others: Rodney Holder, Charles Sherman, Russell Burkhalter, Sam Tucker and Harry Bailey.

Most of the defendants who pleaded guilty were sentenced to either home confinement or probation and several will be required to pay restitution to the county schools or fines.

Charges against two men were dropped. However, one has agreed to pay restitution to the system, while former Floyd County schools chief of operations Sam Sprewell has agreed to admit to ethics violations and surrender his educational license.

An earlier civil case case recovered more than $1 million. Additionally, Richardson’s former employer Johnson Controls Inc. agreed to pay Floyd County schools $2.3 million and provide services and equipment for two years.