81-year-old Georgia sheriff's deputy accused of raping woman

Georgia News
1 hour ago
An 81-year-old sheriff’s deputy in northwest Georgia has been arrested after he was accused of raping a woman while on duty, authorities said Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) — An 81-year-old sheriff's deputy in northwest Georgia has been arrested after he was accused of raping a woman while on duty, authorities said Wednesday.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested Walker County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jerry Glover of Rock Spring, according to a GBI news release. Glover is charged with rape, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Glover had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The LaFayette Police Department on May 11 asked the GBI to help investigate a reported rape of a woman by a Walker County sheriff's deputy. The investigation found that Glover “had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform,” the GBI said.

The investigation is ongoing.

