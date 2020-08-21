8 indicted in choking death of man at Georgia wedding party

Five other men are indicted for reckless conduct, with officials saying they restrained Brown, preventing him from defending himself. One of those, Daniel Paulk Anderson, was also indicted on a second count of reckless conduct for allegedly firing a gun near Brown.

Coffee County Coroner Brandon Musgrove said Brown died from asphyxiation in conjunction with multiple blunt force trauma injuries. He said Brown had cuts to his head and that Brown was hit in the head with an object.

It’s unclear if any of the men have lawyers to speak for them. Justin Anderson and Jeffery Harper remained jailed in Coffee County.