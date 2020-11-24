8 charged in sexual trafficking of 16-year-old girl

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday at the state capitol in Atlanta, touting it as an example of state and local cooperation the Republican has sought as part of his anti-gang push.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says gang members sought men to engage in sex with the girl on a website, claiming she was an adult. The girl eventually ran away, GBI agents said. Before, agents say members of the Inglewood Family Gang — an offshoot of the Bloods — prostituted the girl in hotels, vehicles and residences, taking money for themselves.