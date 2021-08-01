8 alleged gang members charged with trafficking in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Eight alleged gang members have been indicted on a variety of gang-related and human trafficking charges in southwest Georgia.
A Dougherty County grand jury on Wednesday returned the 54-count indictment against alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Albany, state Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.
“Gangs are behind the crime wave that is affecting Georgia communities, and members are willing to commit horrific acts to help fuel their illegal activities,” Carr said in a news release.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the attorney general's human trafficking unit found evidence that a victim was physically and sexually assaulted, drugged and made to perform sex acts by known gang members to generate money for their gang, the release says.
The charges in the indictment include racketeering, gang charges, sexual crimes, assault and trafficking.
The Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods is also known as the Inglewood Family Gang and The Family and is a subset of the Bloods criminal street gang, the release says.
“Conducting human trafficking and criminal street gang investigations are top priorities for the GBI,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. “We are committed to investigating crimes that affect the safety of our communities. No human should be subjected to sexual servitude or labor trafficking."