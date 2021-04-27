76ers battle the Hawks in Eastern Conference showdown

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 112-94 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points, and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.0 rebounds and averages 29.8 points. Matisse Thybulle is shooting 46.0% and averaging 4.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Capela is averaging 15.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawks. Solomon Hill is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.7% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Mike Scott: out (hip).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (illness), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (shoulder).

