7-year-old girl, grandmother missing after deadly fire

Firefighters recovered two bodies — a man and a woman — on Wednesday, but Eric Perry told news outlets his 7-year-old daughter, Hailey Harris, and the child's grandmother may still be inside the rubble.

Fire crews arrived at the two-story home just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames. A total of 12 people were believed to be in the home at the time of the fire. At least seven people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. They were believed to be in stable condition.