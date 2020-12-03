7 men indicted in federal court after 2018 Georgia dog fight

The federal prosecutors said the owner of the fighting site and five people accused of participating have been charged with felonies.

The owner, 45-year-old James “Pookie” Lampkin of Eastman, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and 63 counts of possession and training a dog for animal fighting. That's one count for each of the 63 dogs seized on his property. Each felony is punishable by up to five years in prison, although a person with no criminal history would likely be sentenced to less. Lampkin is also charged with a misdemeanor count of attending an animal fight.