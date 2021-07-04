7 men charged in dog fighting operation have pleaded guilty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — All seven men charged after dozens of dogs were rescued in 2018 from a rural Georgia dog fighting operation have pleaded guilty to related charges, federal prosecutors said.
The operator of the dog fighting facility in Dodge County, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, pleaded guilty Tuesday. The other six had already pleaded guilty.
“Animal fighting is cruel and barbaric, and has no place in our society,” Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a news release.
Georgia State Patrol troopers and game wardens from the state Department of Natural Resources did traffic stops after getting reports of a dogfighting operation in March 2018. In one vehicle, they discovered a pit bull covered in blood that appeared to have been injured while fighting, according to court filings. The driver admitted to having just been to a dog fight.
Authorities searched the property belonging to the operator of the dog fighting operation and found dozens of pit bull dogs tethered to stakes by heavy chains and without access to food, according to court filings. They also found four “grave areas” and the buried bodies of five dogs, according to court filings.
Most of the dogs had scarring and were aggressive toward other dogs, which prosecutors said was consistent with dog fighting and related training. After getting a search warrant, investigators discovered a disassembled pit where dog fights were held and equipment used to train dogs to fight.
Investigators seized 63 dogs, who were turned over to an animal rescue operation.
Dog fights are typically staged for entertainment or gambling, prosecutors said at the time of the raid.
“Fights usually end when one dog withdraws, when a handler ‘picks up’ his dog and forfeits the match, or when one or both dogs die,” prosecutors wrote in their complaint seeking a warrant to seize the dogs.