7 men charged in dog fighting operation have pleaded guilty

Most of the dogs had scarring and were aggressive toward other dogs, which prosecutors said was consistent with dog fighting and related training. After getting a search warrant, investigators discovered a disassembled pit where dog fights were held and equipment used to train dogs to fight.

Investigators seized 63 dogs, who were turned over to an animal rescue operation.

Dog fights are typically staged for entertainment or gambling, prosecutors said at the time of the raid.

“Fights usually end when one dog withdraws, when a handler ‘picks up’ his dog and forfeits the match, or when one or both dogs die,” prosecutors wrote in their complaint seeking a warrant to seize the dogs.