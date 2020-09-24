7 arrested, chemical agents deployed at Atlanta protest

The arrests were made Wednesday night after the protesters refused orders to disperse from roads, Georgia State Patrol Spokesperson Franka Young told The Associated Press. A majority of the nearly 300 protesters had followed the orders.

Young said the chemical agents were fired after “some unruly protesters” attempted to vandalize and climb on top of a SWAT vehicle that was stationed in the city. “They were given orders to get off of the vehicle and when they ignored the orders, the SWAT team was forced to utilize less lethal gas to deter them,” he said.