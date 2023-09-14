6 'Soldiers of Christ' members are in custody after a woman's body was found in a car trunk

Five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as “Soldiers of Christ” religious group members were in custody on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Atlanta's suburbs
Georgia News
Updated 37 minutes ago
X

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as “Soldiers of Christ” religious group members were in custody Thursday on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Atlanta's suburbs.

Investigators said that someone reported the discovery Tuesday night outside of a Korean spa and sauna in Duluth. Authorities said the killing does not appear to be connected to the spa.

The victim, according to arrest warrants, was starved and beaten for weeks before she eventually died. Her identity has not been released.

Facing charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another are Eric Hyun, 26, of Suwanee; Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 26; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25, and a 15-year-old, all from Lawrenceville.

All are being held without bond. It was unknown if any of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. Jail records do not list a lawyer's name and they were not yet listed in Gwinnett County online court records.

Detectives believe Hyun was the driver of the car that contained the victim's body.

Police said Hyun parked the vehicle early Tuesday, then called a relative to pick him up. The family member then took Hyun to an Atlanta-area hospital for unrelated injuries. While there, he asked the family member to get a personal item from the parked vehicle.

When the family member went back to the vehicle, he discovered the woman's body in the trunk and called 911, police said.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant for a Lawrenceville home that police said has ties to Hyun. Detectives believe the crime occurred in the home's basement, police said.

Authorities believe the victim recently moved to the United States from South Korea to join a religious organization, known as Soldiers of Christ. The suspects referred to themselves as members of the group, investigators said.

A police spokesperson said Friday that investigators believe they have arrested everyone who is involved and are not looking into Soldiers of Christ any further.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cleanup efforts continue after flooding inundates downtown Atlanta54m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DANGEROUS DWELLINGS
How Atlanta's 'war' against dangerous apartments is going
5h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots
6h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots
6h ago

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Time to mask up again? Avoid crowds? Here’s what COVID experts are doing
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Managers at different career stages strive to be honest with players when it comes to...
5h ago
The Baseball Hall of Fame is turning into Banana Land
5h ago
Marlins play the Braves in first of 3-game series
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
5h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
19h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top